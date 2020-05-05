New Mexico Highlands University to see 4% tuition hike | KOB 4
New Mexico Highlands University to see 4% tuition hike

New Mexico Highlands University to see 4% tuition hike

The Associated Press
Created: May 05, 2020 08:34 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Another New Mexico college will be raising its tuition amid uncertainty over state funding and the economy.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents voted last week to increase tuition by 4%.

The hike applies to all tuition and fees except for tuition for certain online programs, such as the nursing and alternative licensure programs.

Currently, the tuition rate for a full-time, in-state student in the undergraduate program is $2,220 per semester. The new rate will be $2,308.80. The increase will also apply to housing and meal plans.

University officials say the tuition hike was needed since the school is expecting a jump in expenses like employee compensation and utilities. The school also is preparing for a decrease in state funding.


