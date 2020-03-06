New Mexico hires recidivism reduction director

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -The state corrections department hired a new recidivism reduction director last month to help decrease the amount of people who return to prison.
New Mexico’s recidivism rate has dropped to 57% after climbing to 60% in 2019. According to the state’s corrections department, a majority of inmates return to prison within three years of being released, which is higher that the department’s goal of 45%.
Morgen Jaco was named as the new recidivism reduction director to help address the problem.
When asked what caused the 3% drop, Jaco said they’re trying to find out.
“That we don't know currently. We're hiring a data analyst to help to look at recidivism drivers and kind of figure out what's affecting the rates,” she said.
Jaco previously worked in Alaska on inmate reentry programs.
Moving forward, Jaco said she wants to take a holistic approach by helping inmates get ready for life after incarceration.
"You can't get a job if you don't have transportation to get there or the clothes needed for a job interview,” she said. “So it's looking at all of that simultaneously versus trying to look at one issue.”
Jaco is also looking to expand what kind of licenses and certificates inmates can get while behind bars so they get a job when they get out.
“So someone can walk out the door with a license or certification in hand and improve their ability within the community," she said.
“Morgen Jaco has dedicated her career to helping previously incarcerated individuals be successful upon reentry and I am thrilled she has joined the NMCD family,” said NM Corrections Department Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero. “Recidivism reduction requires innovation and proactive leadership, and we believe Ms. Jaco has what it takes to be successful.”
