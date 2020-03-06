New Mexico hires recidivism reduction director

“That we don't know currently. We're hiring a data analyst to help to look at recidivism drivers and kind of figure out what's affecting the rates,” she said.

Jaco previously worked in Alaska on inmate reentry programs.

Moving forward, Jaco said she wants to take a holistic approach by helping inmates get ready for life after incarceration.

"You can't get a job if you don't have transportation to get there or the clothes needed for a job interview,” she said. “So it's looking at all of that simultaneously versus trying to look at one issue.”

Jaco is also looking to expand what kind of licenses and certificates inmates can get while behind bars so they get a job when they get out.

“So someone can walk out the door with a license or certification in hand and improve their ability within the community," she said.

“Morgen Jaco has dedicated her career to helping previously incarcerated individuals be successful upon reentry and I am thrilled she has joined the NMCD family,” said NM Corrections Department Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero. “Recidivism reduction requires innovation and proactive leadership, and we believe Ms. Jaco has what it takes to be successful.”



