New Mexico History Museum gets interim director
Photo: New Mexico History Museum|
The Associated Press
May 16, 2019 12:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A career employee with the National Park Service has been named interim director of the New Mexico History Museum and Palace of the Governors.
State officials announced Billy Garrett's appointment Wednesday.
Garrett worked for the park service for 26 years, focusing on management of cultural resources, environmental design and community planning.
His work involved Civil War battlefields, the Grand Canyon and other locations. After retiring, he returned to New Mexico and served two terms as a Dona Ana County commissioner.
As interim director, he'll oversee the museum's daily operations along with development of exhibitions and public programs.
The museum campus in Santa Fe also includes a historic press, photo archives and the Native American Artisans program.
The museum's board of regents will conduct a national search for a permanent director.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: May 16, 2019 12:02 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.