New Mexico honors Indigenous Peoples' Day

U.S. Rep. Stansbury is a co-sponsor of the Indigenous Peoples' Day Act, which would declare the second week of October as a federal holiday honoring Indigenous peoples in the U.S. New Mexico's U.S. Senators and President Joe Biden have also joined the call. Biden became the first sitting president to formally recognize the holiday, which began in 1992.

In 2019, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 100 into law, replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Mexico. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente – D-Sandia Pueblo – and Rep. Andrea Romero – D-Santa Fe. Lente will speak Monday at the IPCC.

STATEMENTS

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

"Today, we celebrate in solidarity with indigenous peoples and honor the rich culture and history of New Mexico's first citizens. Tribal nations are an integral part of our state's multicultural identity, making valuable and unique contributions to New Mexican life and to our nation. Over the past year and a half, Native communities?have served as models for the world of what it means to protect and care for your community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, showing incredible resilience and strength in the face of challenging circumstances. I am proud and gratified by the work my administration has done to invest in and support indigenous communities across New Mexico, more than any other administration in history – but there is always more to be done. On this Indigenous Peoples' Day, I reiterate my commitment to supporting the health, well-being and prosperity of indigenous people and to working together to build a strong and equitable foundation for today and for those who will come after."

Indian Affairs Department Secretary and Sandia Pueblo member Lynn Trujillo

"Today, we honor and celebrate the significant contributions and influence of New Mexico's Indigenous communities and people. Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day allows us to reclaim space and tell a more accurate narrative of our history. Today we hold space for one another and uplift the strength and resiliency of America's first citizens."

U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, of New Mexico's First Congressional District

“Today we celebrate the cultures, traditions, and resilience of Indigenous peoples. New Mexico’s Tribes and Pueblos have carried their cultures, languages, and ways of life across countless generations since time immemorial. Today, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we are celebrating and lifting up the contributions of Indigenous peoples across our state — from our history, cultures, and languages to our arts, economy, and entrepreneurship. And, we are celebrating the power, self-governance, and sovereignty of our Indigenous nations. Today we also acknowledge the difficult and painful history of our country and address this legacy head-on. The work continues and I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with our Tribes and Pueblos, to lift up the priorities and needs of our Indigenous communities, to respect Tribal sovereignty, and tackle our biggest challenges.”

CLOSURES

ABQ Ride

Albuquerque Museum

Animal shelters

Balloon Museum

City of Albuquerque community centers and libraries

Federal, state district and metro courts

South Broadway Cultural Center

State, federal and congressional offices

The animal shelters will be closed except for intake and reclaims. Credit card payments will not be accepted for reclaims. Lucky Paws and Everyday adoption centers are also closed.

ABQ RIDE will run on a normal weekday schedule but commuter service restarts Tuesday.