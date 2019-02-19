New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration

New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration

Associated Press
February 19, 2019 07:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico House of Representatives is poised to vote on bills to allow same-day voter registration and to automatically register eligible voters during transactions at state motor vehicle offices.

Advertisement

Democratic House legislators pushed forward Tuesday with the initiatives aimed at increasing voter participation.

Under current state law, voter registration closes 28 days before Election Day. Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says that deadline prevents voter registration when political campaigns often are attracting the most public interest.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is the state's top election regulator and says technology is readily available to provide accurate same-day voter registration.

A separate bill would register eligible voters or update their existing registration as they apply for driver's license or state identity card unless they explicitly opt out.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: February 19, 2019 07:44 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration
New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains