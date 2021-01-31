House Republicans file lawsuit over new rules for 60-day session

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico House Republicans have filed a lawsuit with the State Supreme Court that claims rule changes to hold most of the 60-day legislative session virtually are unconstitutional, and deprive the public of its right to participate in the session.
"The minority is limited in its ability to influence. But when we are dispersed, and we are limited—who can make points of order, who can be in the chambers, how you do it, what you can say and when you can say it—is very problematic,” said House Minority Leader Jim Townsend (R- District 54).
The lawsuit asks the state Supreme Court to put a hold on enforcing the rules until a final decision is made on if the rules are constitutional.
"We believe that the process that the Senate has adopted is much cleaner. We have had members of the Senate tell us that they believe what we're doing in the House on the other side of the aisle, members of the other side of the aisle have said that what they believe we're doing is probably unconstitutional,” Rep. Townsend said.
However, House Democrats disagree.
“[The rule changes] are constitutional. The constitution says that we'll convene in the seat of government. We did that. We had everybody present. Then the question is can we redefine our rules to mean presence meaning this. Do we want to do this? No. but can we do this constitutionally? Absolutely,” said Rep. Daymon Ely (D-District 23).
House Democrats called the lawsuit a political move, and accused Republicans of trying to derail the session.
"I think they really just want to shut us down, and I think it's just totally frustrating, and I think New Mexicans should be outraged by it,” Rep. Ely said.
There's been no word yet on when the State Supreme Court will take up the lawsuit.
