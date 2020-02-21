New Mexico House Republicans say they see path to majority | KOB 4
New Mexico House Republicans say they see path to majority

New Mexico Rep. Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, speaks after the end of the New Mexico Legislative Session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. New Mexico Democratic legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars over GOP objections. New Mexico Rep. Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, speaks after the end of the New Mexico Legislative Session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. New Mexico Democratic legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars over GOP objections. |  Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras

The Associated Press
Created: February 21, 2020 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico House Republicans say voter anger over a red-flag gun bill and overspending will help them reclaim the majority in 2020.

House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said Thursday that Republicans will take back the New Mexico House in 2020 and challenge Democrats in key swing seats.

Republicans captured the House in 2014 for the first time since the President Dwight Eisenhower era. Democrats retook the House in 2016.

The New Mexico legislative session ended Thursday after the Democratic controlled-body passed a $7.6 billion with massive spending increases.

Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, said Republicans are working on a strategy to explain to voters the effects over overspending.

If Republicans don’t make inroads they could be redistricted into a permanent minority with redistricting coming up, Harper said.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

New Mexico Rep. Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, speaks after the end of the New Mexico Legislative Session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. New Mexico Democratic legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars over GOP objections.
