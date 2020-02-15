New Mexico House speaker recuses himself on marijuana bill

The Associated Press
Created: February 15, 2020 11:04 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A top-ranked Democratic legislator who represents New Mexico's largest medical marijuana dispenser as a private attorney is recusing himself from activity on a bill regarding state residency rules for cannabis patients.
Attorney and Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe made the announcement Friday as a bill advances through the Legislature that would restrict enrollment in the state's medical cannabis program to New Mexico residents.
Egolf represents medical cannabis company Ultra Health in a dispute with the state Health Department over residency requirements for medical cannabis program enrollment. State health officials say lawmakers unintentionally dropped the residency requirement.
