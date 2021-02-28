New Mexico House speaker seeks dismissal of ethics complaint

Price’s complaint said Egolf failed to disclose during deliberations on the bill that his legal practice in Santa Fe handles civil rights claims and other civil litigation and stands to benefit financially.

The House has approved the bill, sending it to the state Senate for consideration.

The motion filed Friday by Egolf’s attorneys to dismiss the complaint called it frivolous and unsubstantiated.

Egolf is not required to treat every piece of proposed legislation as a possible conflict of interest because it might hypothetically allow him to represent a potential client in the future, the motion said.

The motion said the complaint ignores the fact that New Mexico has a part-time legislature with many members having jobs in a variety of professions.

Price told the Santa Fe New Mexican that she’d reviewed the dismissal motion, including its contention that farmer-legislators may end up voting on bills that affect the agricultural industry as a whole:

“But this is much closer for him (Egolf). He is an attorney pushing a bill directly tied to cases his firm handles,” she said.

It’s up to the commission to decide who’s right, Price said. “I’m glad they’re there to look at those things.”