New Mexico in need of more contact tracers

The woman said she only received one call despite the person she knows testing positive 17 days later.

The Department of Health reportedly has 250 people conducting contact tracing. However, based on CDC guidelines and the state's population, the department needs at least 640 contact tracers.

An internal memo from the Department of Health says its calling on all employees to help with the emergency response.

The department is also in the process of hiring and training more people. The new hires will need to be trained on HIPAA, patient privacy and the software being utilized.

"Department of Health employees – particularly many teleworking – have already volunteered to step in to provide us additional contact tracing assistance and are undergoing the training involved to assure they master the software used for tracing, call flow and more – all while assuring patient privacy," said David Morgan, media and social media manager for the Department of Health.