New Mexico increases enforcement of clean-up at oil sites

The Associated Press
Created: November 20, 2020 06:31 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Land Office that oversees thousands of oil and natural gas development leases in a major U.S. petroleum-production basin is expanding environmental enforcement efforts to ensure that oilfield sites get cleaned up and restored as leases expire.

At an online news conference Thursday, the agency announced enhanced reviews at oil-lease sites that pose immediate environmental concerns.

Officials say the initiative already has resulted in completed environmental reclamation efforts at sites spanning roughly 11 square miles, and the plugging of nine oil wells within the Permian Basin in southeastern New Mexico.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

