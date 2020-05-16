New Mexico inmate raises concerns over COVID-19 prison conditions

“It’s completely defeating the purpose. They're taking measures just to say they took measures. They're not doing anything to help us and everyone knows that,” Chris said.

Chris said he thinks the best solution right now is to decrease the prison population. Gov. Lujan-Grisham has already granted permission for some inmates to be released up to 30 days early.

“We’re still working based on that executive order from April 6 to look at those folks who meet criteria based on their offenses and are 30 days from release,” said Eric Harrison, with the State Department of Corrections.

Harrison said he knows there are valid concerns from inmates and that state officials are taking them seriously.

“I completely understand the concern and fear that they may have, but I think these results from the 25 percent testing really speaks to the quick action the department has taken and how seriously we take it,” Harrison said.

Chris said no one can really understand the life of lockup in the age of COVID-19 until they have lived it.

“Not if, but when it comes in here. You see it creeping around here like creeping death and to have that feeling of you already have an underlying condition, and you're sitting in prison for a crime you did—Yes I did the crime I know that. I understand that I have to do the time for the crime I committed—but there are other ways like ankle monitor and people who have placed to go,” he said.

The State Corrections Department announced Friday that they have tested a quarter of all state inmates and all employees. So far, only one employee has tested positive.