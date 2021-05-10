New Mexico invests in prekindergarten literacy software

The Associated Press
Created: May 10, 2021 09:31 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are training educators on a new platform that will track progress among preschool children to better prepare them for kindergarten and make it easier for parents to keep tabs.
The move follows an exodus from the public school system by kids 5 and under.
There are 20% fewer prekindergarten students enrolled this year and 12.5% fewer in kindergarten.
State education and early childhood officials hope a $875,000 contract with early learning organization Waterford can help them bounce back.
Come fall, parents can access 15-minute lessons and view progress data logged by teachers.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)