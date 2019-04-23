New Mexico invests millions to bolster census participation | KOB 4
New Mexico invests millions to bolster census participation

The Associated Press
April 23, 2019 01:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is launching multimillion-dollar effort to ensure its heavily Hispanic and Native American population gets an accurate count in the 2020 census.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday that draws on her Cabinet and advocacy groups to encourage participation in the upcoming census.

Lujan Grisham says the U.S. Census Bureau's new emphasis on counting residents via the internet and by telephone is likely to overlook people in remote, rural areas without reliable communication infrastructure.

State Demographer Robert Rhatigan says that puts New Mexico in danger of missing out on billions of dollars of federal spending over the coming decade on health care, educational programs, transportation and housing.

U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Coordinator Sergio Martinez says the 2020 census takes a "self-response" approach.
 

Created: April 23, 2019 01:43 PM

