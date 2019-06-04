New Mexico is enjoying bounty of wet winter | KOB 4
New Mexico is enjoying bounty of wet winter

New Mexico is enjoying bounty of wet winter

The Associated Press
June 04, 2019 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Temperatures have been cooler than average and more precipitation over the last several months have combined to reverse New Mexico's fortunes when it comes to drought.

State climatologist Dave DuBois and New Mexico's top water manager, State Engineer John D'Antonio, testified Tuesday before lawmakers on the status of the drought and reservoir levels.

DuBois described it as "a total flip of the coin" from last year, when dismal snowpack resulted in low flows along the Rio Grande and deepening drought around the state.

Now, he said nearly all of the state's river basins are reporting precipitation levels well over 100% of average.

The extra moisture means New Mexico is again storing water in upstream reservoirs on the Rio Grande, but officials still have concerns about the ongoing legal battle with Texas over management of the river.
 

The Associated Press


June 04, 2019 04:25 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

