New Mexico jail admits to sharing information with ICE

Stephen Phillips 

The Associated Press
February 28, 2019 01:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest jail says staff members violated its rules by alerting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers when specific prisoners were released.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that records department employees at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque acted in response to requests from ICE.

A jail spokeswoman could not say how many times information was shared or when the most recent communication occurred, but called it "extremely rare."

The interactions between jail personnel and ICE came to light after the Bernalillo County Commission passed a nondiscrimination resolution on Tuesday.

The commission chair said sharing inmate information with ICE breaches county policy. The commission passed a resolution two years ago banning the use of county resources to determine an individual's immigration status or apprehend anyone using the information.

The Associated Press


February 28, 2019 01:37 PM

