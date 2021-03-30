New Mexico judge delays trial over jury pool's racial makeup

The Associated Press
Created: March 30, 2021 10:41 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has postponed a jury trial for a man accused of rape after his attorney argued the client’s right to a fair trial was violated because none of the potential jurors selected were Black.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 25-year-old Maury Elliot is accused of raping two teens and a woman in separate attacks.
Jury selection for one of the cases was scheduled to start Monday.
But Judge T. Glenn Ellington halted the trial after a defense lawyer said none of the 77 potential jurors were Black.
Assistant District Attorney Kent Wahlquist argued that the pool's racial makeup represents Santa Fe.
