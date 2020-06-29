New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case

New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case

The Associated Press
Updated: June 29, 2020 03:29 PM
Created: June 29, 2020 12:13 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has rejected a motion by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss a landmark education lawsuit that was filed against the state.

The Democratic governor had argued that her administration was on its way to addressing the ruling and that the case should be dismissed.

Advertisement

The 2018 ruling that New Mexico failed to provide children with sufficient education as required by the state constitution has brought racial and socioeconomic inequity to the forefront in a state where per-student spending and educational achievement hover near the bottom of national rankings.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases
Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire
Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire
Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
Use of plastic bags still allowed in Bernalillo County
Use of plastic bags still allowed in Bernalillo County
New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case
New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case