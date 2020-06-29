New Mexico judge rejects bid to dismiss education case

The Associated Press
June 29, 2020
Created: June 29, 2020 12:13 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has rejected a motion by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss a landmark education lawsuit that was filed against the state.
The Democratic governor had argued that her administration was on its way to addressing the ruling and that the case should be dismissed.
The 2018 ruling that New Mexico failed to provide children with sufficient education as required by the state constitution has brought racial and socioeconomic inequity to the forefront in a state where per-student spending and educational achievement hover near the bottom of national rankings.
