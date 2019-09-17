New Mexico judge rejects college embezzlement case plea deal | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico judge rejects college embezzlement case plea deal

New Mexico judge rejects college embezzlement case plea deal

Associated Press
September 17, 2019 01:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico judge has rejected a plea deal for a former college financial director who acknowledged misappropriating thousands of dollars from the school.
    
Prosecutors say 63-year-old Henrietta Trujillo was charged with embezzlement over $20,000 in July, more than two years after she told state police she took $82,000 in cash and another $167,000 in checks.
    
Prosecutors say the deal required the Northern New Mexico College employee to plead guilty to the felony charge and receive a nine-year suspended sentence with the requirement that she pay $82,000 to the college and $4,300 to the state.
    
Defense attorney says it took two years to arrive at the plea agreement with the state.
    
The District Attorney's Office said in May that they wanted to negotiate a plea deal before filing charges.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 17, 2019 01:19 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally
Some people forced to watch Trump rally outside
Some people forced to watch Trump rally outside
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Advertisement



Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Prehistoric crocodile fossil discovered in New Mexico
Prehistoric crocodile fossil discovered in New Mexico