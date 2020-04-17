New Mexico lags behind other states in Census response

“We need New Mexico communities to get resources for hospitals, for our schools, for our roads,” Haaland said.

The national response rate is about 50%, but in New Mexico, it's closer to 39%.

However, it's not all bad news. Los Alamos County leads the nation in response rates-- with more than 70%.

Still, Haaland said New Mexicans can do better.

“As I said, roads, schools, hospitals – we need all of these things across New Mexico and the only way we’re going to get it is if we show there are people in all these areas and that we need to make sure we’re answering the Census so that the federal government knows that we’re here and can allocate the funding we need for those resources," Haaland said.

The deadline to submit the Census forms has been extended to October 31.

