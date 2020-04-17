New Mexico lags behind other states in Census response

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of New Mexicans have not returned their 2020 Census forms.
The state ranks 49th for the amount of Census forms returned.
Congresswoman Deb Haaland said people should be taking their time at home to fill out the Census.
"We’re behind in answering the Census. I’ve already answered mine-- just so everyone knows," Haaland said. "And it’s so easy. If you get a letter in the mail inviting you to participate, go to census.gov and answer it right away.”
Haaland said the Census data will be used to determine how much each state gets in federal funding.
“We need New Mexico communities to get resources for hospitals, for our schools, for our roads,” Haaland said.
The national response rate is about 50%, but in New Mexico, it's closer to 39%.
However, it's not all bad news. Los Alamos County leads the nation in response rates-- with more than 70%.
Still, Haaland said New Mexicans can do better.
“As I said, roads, schools, hospitals – we need all of these things across New Mexico and the only way we’re going to get it is if we show there are people in all these areas and that we need to make sure we’re answering the Census so that the federal government knows that we’re here and can allocate the funding we need for those resources," Haaland said.
The deadline to submit the Census forms has been extended to October 31.
