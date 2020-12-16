New Mexico land boss ends fresh water sales for oil and gas | KOB 4

New Mexico land boss ends fresh water sales for oil and gas

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2020 06:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Land Office is halting the practice of selling fresh water from state trust lands for use in oil and gas development.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard detailed the shift in policy in a letter issued Tuesday.

She sent the letter to companies that hold easements that grant access to trust land for pumping fresh water.

Under the change, existing easements will not be renewed once they expire and no new easements will be issued.

The agency says the policy is aimed at encouraging the industry to use recycled or produced water given the scarcity of fresh resources in New Mexico.


