New Mexico land boss ready to 'dance' with oil industry

The Associated Press
January 27, 2019 09:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard says she and the oil and gas industry have the same goal - to make money.

The Democrat says the big challenge will be managing the effects of the oil boom on southeastern New Mexico by incentivizing policies aimed at conserving and recycling water and increasing environmental protections.

Garcia Richard is the first woman to serve as New Mexico's land boss. In a recent interview, she said ensuring responsible development over the long term will enable the State Land Office to keep generating money for public education and other beneficiaries through leases, royalties and other fees related to activities on state trust land.

A month into the job, Garcia Richard has been busy meeting with lawmakers, landowners, oil executives and renewable energy advocates.

Created: January 27, 2019 09:41 AM

