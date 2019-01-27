New Mexico land boss ready to 'dance' with oil industry

The Democrat says the big challenge will be managing the effects of the oil boom on southeastern New Mexico by incentivizing policies aimed at conserving and recycling water and increasing environmental protections.

Garcia Richard is the first woman to serve as New Mexico's land boss. In a recent interview, she said ensuring responsible development over the long term will enable the State Land Office to keep generating money for public education and other beneficiaries through leases, royalties and other fees related to activities on state trust land.