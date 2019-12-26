New Mexico land boss signs lease for Gladstone Wind Farm | KOB 4
New Mexico land boss signs lease for Gladstone Wind Farm

The Associated Press
Created: December 26, 2019 10:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An Illinois-based company that develops wind farms in the United States and Canada has won a bid for thousands of acres of state trust land in New Mexico where it plans to build its next project.  

The lease was approved and signed last week by Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.

The Gladstone Wind Farm will be located in Union and Colfax counties in an area has been designated as prime for wind energy generation. It's also close to two existing transmission lines.

Aside from the trust land, the project will include 8,000 acres (32 square kilometers) of private land.


