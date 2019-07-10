New Mexico land generating more than $1 billion

There was also a 400% increase in money from wind energy and a 1,300% increase from solar energy.

“The way that's done is just to have our staff go out and recruit developers, talk about our land that's available, that is prime for wind development, solar development and that kind of thing,” Garcia Richard said.

The money being generated will benefit New Mexicans, according to Garcia Richard.

“This means is that New Mexico's taxpaying families will save about $1,500 per year, per family,” she said.

Garcia Richard wants to work to diversify the state’s revenue sources.

“We have a pretty aggressive push to do outdoor recreation, ecotourism on state trust land,” she said. “We're looking at hemp production on state trust land.”