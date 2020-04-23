New Mexico Land Office approves emergency oil and gas rule

“It is in the best interest of the vital public institutions we serve that the State Land Office allow the temporary oil well shut-ins to assure we get the best value for the resources that they rely on in order to operate. If oil is sold at $8 a barrel, our public schools don’t get their fair share,” Garcia Richard said.

The Land Office held an online public meeting last week to discuss the shut-in rule. From the feedback given at that meeting, officials have decided to move forward with a rule change that will allow longer-term shut-ins as long as operators are bound to comply with future bonding increases.

The Land Office in February announced it would review the environmental risk posed by oil and gas operations on state trust land. The agency has said the review is expected to inform increases in the amount of bonding companies will be required to have on oil and gas leases held for state trust land operations.

According to the agency, bonds currently top out at $25,000 and can be used by a company to cover hundreds of wells, unlimited miles of pipe and other infrastructure.

Garcia Richard said by including the bonding provision in the next round of shut-in rule changes, she’s aiming to protect New Mexico taxpayers and trust land beneficiaries from having to pay for remediation of sites used by the oil industry.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, which represents hundreds of producers, has supported the change to allow for temporary shut-ins. The industry group has called it a “prudent and necessary step” amid what has been a historic drop in the market.

“It is critical that we continue to work together to fight and end the coronavirus pandemic in order to give our state the best opportunity to bounce back,” Ryan Flynn, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.