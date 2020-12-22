New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website

If a person is eligible to receive the vaccine, the website will tell them how to schedule an appointment for a vaccination.

People who pre-register will get a text when they are eligible to be vaccinated.

Hospital Capacity

New Mexico hospitals are not working in "crisis" care mode, which forces doctors to make tough decisions and ration care.

The state reported Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations were down to 810 people, which is about 100 fewer than the past few weeks.

However, Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said he wants to see more improvement.

"I would like to see ICUs less than 100%, down below 290, I would like to see hospitals with at least ten percent of general beds open, 60 or 70," he said. "I would like to hear stories about staff finally getting a vacation or getting to take that time off they've been asking for. Don't stop supporting our healthcare workers, they're still doing an amazing job, it's still not an easy job, still real tough."