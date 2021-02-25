New Mexico launches for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Tommy Lopez
Updated: February 25, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: February 25, 2021 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is attempting to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable people.
Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins announced Thursday that the state has launched a Vaccine Equity Plan.
“New Mexico is using its doses more efficiently than any state in the country - and we’re ensuring that while supplies are limited, those doses go to the places where they can save the most lives and stop the spread of this virus most effectively,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
The plan includes "equitable allocation" to areas hit the hardest by the pandemic.
When more vaccine doses are available, new walk-in clinics will be available for vulnerable populations.
Collins said the state also doing more to target immunizing seniors, including increasing allocation to the population by 10% over the next two weeks. Seniors will also be given more time to respond to appointment notifications.
Click here to read more about the plan
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company