New Mexico lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Morgan Lee
Created: December 09, 2021 01:51 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home with a special legislative session underway on political redistricting.
Democrat Bobby Gonzales of Taos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus the previous day through a rapid test. He informed Senate leadership out of concern for anyone who might also have been exposed through close contact.
Gonzales said was tested Saturday with a negative result before meeting that day with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. He underwent a test again on Wednesday under health protocols for the governor’s office in anticipation of another meeting with Lujan Grisham that did not occur.
