New Mexico lawmakers begin pre-filing bills ahead of 60-day legislative session

“In a 60-day session there are no limits on the topics that can be covered by legislation, so anything is on the table, and we’ll see I think a broad range of legislation,” he said.

Egolf said pandemic recovery will likely be the number one priority during the 60-day session.

“Whether it’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, or whether it’s recovery for our education system to get our school children back in the classrooms as quickly as possible, health care efforts, further support for getting the people of New Mexico vaccinated and treated for COVID-19 for those who come down with the virus,” he said.

Other topics that are expected to be on the agenda include climate change and recreational marijuana use.

“We’re going to be looking at bills to adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change in New Mexico,” Egolf said. “I think we’re also going to see significant legislation to help New Mexico become a leader in reducing emissions and become a leader in the fight against climate change. We will see legislation to legalize adult use, the taxation and regulation of adult use of cannabis. That’ll certainly be on the agenda.”

The Roundhouse will be closed to the public during the legislative session, committee meetings will be virtual, and floor sessions will be a mix of virtual and in person. Egolf also said they’ve abandoned the option of holding some committee meetings at the Santa Fe Convention Center to allow the public to make in-person comments.

“At best it was a marginal improvement in safety,” Speaker Egolf said. “They said the best bet was to do committees virtually, reduce the number of people in the building and have at least an 80 percent compliance with masks being worn. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it’s 100 percent compliant with mask wearing.”

The 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 19