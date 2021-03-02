New Mexico lawmakers consider bill that allows college athletes to earn endorsement deals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill that would allow college athletes to take endorsement deals is moving forward at the Roundhouse.

If Senate Bill 94 passes, the NCAA would no longer be allowed to penalize college athletes in New Mexico for taking endorsement or promotion deals.



"Think TikTok or Instagram or one of those kind networks or an endorsement for a local company," said Sen. Mark Moores, a Republican. "Right now, athletes are not allowed to earn any money from their hard work that they have built up."