New Mexico lawmakers discuss potential impeachment of Pres. Trump

Chris Ramirez
Created: December 05, 2019 05:28 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, weighed in on the impeachment proceedings.

“It clear to me that the president has committed impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan.

Lujan didn't say directly if he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump.  He said he wants to review the impeachment articles, and all evidence first.

However, his language suggests he's strongly leaning toward voting for impeachment.

“We have to hold this president accountable, nobody is above the law,” Lujan said.

Rep. Deb Haaland gave a full-throttle yes on impeachment.

However, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small would not go that far. 

"I'm carefully evaluating the evidence right now," she said. "This is serious responsibility, and I am taking it incredibly seriously."

U.S. Senator Tom Udall has also formed strong opinions about the president’s conduct.

“The president has abused his power. He's taken the huge power of the executive branch and tried to benefit his campaign in 2020, and so clearly this is a violation of the constitution of the bribery clause. It's a violation of the law,” Udall said.

Despite Udall’s views, he said he hasn’t decided how he would vote during a trial if it gets to that point.

“I'm hopeful that all senators will go in with an open mind as a jury should because that's a part of the process,” Udall said.


