New Mexico lawmakers hammer out state budget | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of hockey and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico lawmakers hammer out state budget

Matt Grubs
Updated: February 16, 2022 05:44 PM
Created: February 16, 2022 03:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – While Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a wishlist of issues that need to be tackled, by far the most critical issue at the Roundhouse is New Mexico’s budget – but even that is running into some drama. 

The House and Senate don't often disagree about their versions of the budget, but it does happen from time to time.

They met Wednesday morning to hammer out a compromise. It was fast and a bit short of friendly, but New Mexico has a budget ready for the governor's review.

The Senate's delegation to the conference committee nixed two of seven differences between the versions of the budget bill.

Here's the takeaway:

  • The budget keeps $1 million to provide support for the cannabis control program, a big deal ahead of the legal sale deadline of April 1.
  • It gets rid of $125 million for hydrogen hub tax credits and gives $50 million of that to broadband partnerships instead.
  • It strips away $30 million from a rural hospital assistance program. 
  • That unused hydrogen money boosts reserves to more than 29%.

The House was first to agree to the measure, which overall spends just shy of $8.5 billion. The Senate did the same minutes later.

Now it's up to the governor for review and, potentially, veto.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

PNM: More than 25,000 without power across Albuquerque metro
PNM: More than 25,000 without power across Albuquerque metro
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,083 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,083 additional COVID-19 cases
Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque
Albuquerque police search for massage spa homicide suspect
Albuquerque police search for massage spa homicide suspect
Lapel video: New Mexico legislator arrested for DWI
Lapel video: New Mexico legislator arrested for DWI