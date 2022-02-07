New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund

New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund

Cedar Attanasio
Created: February 07, 2022 10:46 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are advancing a bill to fund cybersecurity for K-12 schools.

The House Education Committee has voted unanimously Monday to advance the $45 million proposal.

If passed by the full Legislature and signed by the governor, the bill would have the Public Education Department create a cybersecurity office. The bill would also fund grants for cybersecurity to school districts starting this year, through 2026.

Schools across the US have faced more cyberattacks since the start of the pandemic. In New Mexico last month, schools in both Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences were dealing with the aftermath of cyberattacks.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Emergency SNAP benefits extended again for February in NM
Emergency SNAP benefits extended again for February in NM
APD searches for suspect in I-40 hit-and-run
APD searches for suspect in I-40 hit-and-run
APD targets speeders in Sunday night operation
APD targets speeders in Sunday night operation
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through March 4
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through March 4
I-40 roadway reconstruction project begins Monday in Albuquerque
I-40 roadway reconstruction project begins Monday in Albuquerque