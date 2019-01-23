New Mexico lawmakers review felon-voting rights proposal | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico lawmakers review felon-voting rights proposal

New Mexico lawmakers review felon-voting rights proposal

Associated Press
January 23, 2019 11:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico lawmakers are expected to weigh whether the state should stop removing felons from the state's voting rolls while they are incarcerated or on parole.
    
The Democratic legislation proposed by Rep. Gail Chasey, of Albuquerque, is set on Wednesday to go before a House committee - marking an early hurdle for the bill. State analysts say the measure if approved would make New Mexico one of three states where felons would not lose their right to vote at any point.
    
The National Conference of State Legislatures says convicted felons' voting rights in New Mexico currently are restored after they've completed their sentence, parole or period of probation.
    
Republican lawmakers say the measure is radical, and does not clarify the district where an inmate would be considered a resident.
 

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: January 23, 2019 11:52 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement




New security technology comes to Aztec Municipal Schools
New security technology comes to Aztec Municipal Schools
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
Doctors say screenings, vaccine key to preventing cervical cancer
Doctors say screenings, vaccine key to preventing cervical cancer
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
New Mexico lawmakers review felon-voting rights proposal
New Mexico lawmakers review felon-voting rights proposal