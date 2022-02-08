New Mexico lawmakers rework proposed crime legislation

"You know, a lot of times defendants, if they're released, they have to wear a monitor. And access to the data from that monitor is an important tool for law enforcement," said state Rep. Marian Matthews.

Tuesday afternoon, Matthews said she'll introduce a substitute bill at Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee meeting.

It strips out rebuttable presumptions and instead gives police and prosecutors access to location data for accused felons who are on ankle monitors.

"I've been told by police chief Medina and others that having access to that data will really improve their ability to protect the community," said Matthews.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez has sued for that data to cross-check it against known, unsolved crimes. But he wants it from the time the monitor goes on to the moment it's removed.

Copies of the substitute bill weren't available Tuesday evening, but the House budget focuses on different crime solutions and provides more than $156 million in what lawmakers call "wraparound services" to get at the root causes of crime.

"We have increased funding for law enforcement recruitment, retention, we've offered pay raises. We're investing in behavioral health care treatment, recidivism reduction. But also giving our law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to keep our serious violent offenders behind bars," said state Rep. Meredith Dixon.

A lot of people are waiting to see the specifics of the substitute before offering their support.

