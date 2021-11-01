New Mexico lawmakers vote to ban guns from Roundhouse

Republican lawmakers fought the proposal, saying this is not how to address security concerns.

"I think your idea of capitol security is valid and we should address it, but we should not address it in this matter," Rep. James Townsend said. "We should do it with forethought and it should be for capitol security, not for someone to take a shot at the Second Amendment."

The vote came after the legislative committee debated the proposal behind closed doors. Republican lawmakers said the whole process should have been open to the public.

"The New Mexico state Capitol is the people's building and we should have the right to bear arms and have weapons to protect ourselves," Rep. Rebecca Dow said. "It's just another example of the people in power having no understanding of the Constitution, no regard to our process, or any understanding of what the everyday New Mexican does and lives and believes."

The ban will go into effect Dec. 6, the first day of the upcoming special session on redistricting.