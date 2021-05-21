New Mexico lays out timeline for recreational marijuana sales | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico lays out timeline for recreational marijuana sales

Kai Porter
Updated: May 21, 2021 06:57 PM
Created: May 21, 2021 04:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico will start recreational marijuana sales no later than April 1, 2022. 

However, there is a lot of work that needs to be completed before sales can begin. 

Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the state's Regulation and Licensing Department, is one of the people overseeing the process.

"Our goal would be to take it live with commercial sales before April 1st," Trujillo said.

The Cannabis Control Division will accept and process applications for cannabis producers no later than Sept. 1.

It also has to create a Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee to oversee the rollout by the same date. 

"What we really want is we want someone who is going to be committed because it's going to be a significant amount of time, we want someone who has an interest in cannabis and some experience in the area that they applied for," Trujillo said. "But we also want someone who has the skills to be a voice for that community."

The following deadline is Jan. 1.

That's when the division has to start issuing all other licenses and cannabis server permits.

All of the dates are listed on the state's new Cannabis Control Division's website.

"And our goal is really to reinforce that this site be the first source for anyone, whether they're reporters or consumers, whoever it is, that this is the best place to come to get the best information, accurate information about what we're doing," said John Blair, deputy superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.


 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
NMSP identifies Artesia police officer killed in crash
NMSP identifies Artesia police officer killed in crash
APS employees to receive bonus for working through pandemic
APS employees to receive bonus for working through pandemic
Gov. Lujan Grisham nowhere to be seen amid unemployment overpayment crisis
Gov. Lujan Grisham nowhere to be seen amid unemployment overpayment crisis
Woman receives $13,000 bill for repayment of unemployment benefits
Woman receives $13,000 bill for repayment of unemployment benefits