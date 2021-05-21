New Mexico lays out timeline for recreational marijuana sales

The Cannabis Control Division will accept and process applications for cannabis producers no later than Sept. 1.

It also has to create a Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee to oversee the rollout by the same date.

"What we really want is we want someone who is going to be committed because it's going to be a significant amount of time, we want someone who has an interest in cannabis and some experience in the area that they applied for," Trujillo said. "But we also want someone who has the skills to be a voice for that community."

The following deadline is Jan. 1.

That's when the division has to start issuing all other licenses and cannabis server permits.

All of the dates are listed on the state's new Cannabis Control Division's website.

"And our goal is really to reinforce that this site be the first source for anyone, whether they're reporters or consumers, whoever it is, that this is the best place to come to get the best information, accurate information about what we're doing," said John Blair, deputy superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.



