New Mexico leads nation in Medicaid health care enrollment

The Associated Press
Created: January 23, 2021 09:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has surpassed all other states in its reliance on Medicaid health care as the coronavirus wreaks economic havoc and shifts the way people receive health care.

State Medicaid Division Director Nicole Comeaux says residents have flocked to the federal- and state-subsidized health care program for people living in poverty or on the cusp, with 43% enrollment statewide as of November. That's up from 40% before the pandemic.

The recent expansion could be costly if bonus federal matching funds expire as scheduled in April.

Comeaux says the state could see a $170 million shortfall for the coming fiscal year.


