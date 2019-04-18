New Mexico leads pecan production in US | KOB 4
New Mexico leads pecan production in US

Faith Egbuonu
April 18, 2019 07:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico is first in pecan production across the United States. Ever since Hurricane Michael wiped out almost half of Georgia's pecan crop last year, New Mexico was bumped to number one in production, while Texas ranked third. 

"New Mexico has always been a good place to grow pecans, we just haven't had the acreage to compete with Georgia and Texas before," said Bruce Haley, owner of Haley Farms. His farm in Roswell is family-owned, and they began by planting 20 acres of pecan trees in 1967.

Haley is happy New Mexico is ranked first, but isn't sure it would make that much of a difference in the way his pecan farm is operated. 

"We're glad to promote pecans and if it gets us on the map for being number one, we'll take it,” Haley said.

However, there is a threat to New Mexico's pecan production that concerns Haley. The pecan weevil is destroying pecan crops across the United States.

"It's a big concern that it is in the state here, and we're very concerned about it spreading, and we don't want it in our commercial orchards,” Haley said.

Haley wants the people of New Mexico to know the important signs of pecan weevils to look for.

"When you look inside the BB hole, the pecan is actually hallowed out inside, because the weevil was inside as a worm or a caterpillar and he chewed his way out after he ate all the kernel out of inside the nut,” Haley said.

Haley said if you see the signs, report it to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to help get rid of the risk for our state’s pecan production.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: April 18, 2019 07:22 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 07:19 PM

