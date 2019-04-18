New Mexico leads pecan production in US

"We're glad to promote pecans and if it gets us on the map for being number one, we'll take it,” Haley said.

However, there is a threat to New Mexico's pecan production that concerns Haley. The pecan weevil is destroying pecan crops across the United States.

"It's a big concern that it is in the state here, and we're very concerned about it spreading, and we don't want it in our commercial orchards,” Haley said.

Haley wants the people of New Mexico to know the important signs of pecan weevils to look for.

"When you look inside the BB hole, the pecan is actually hallowed out inside, because the weevil was inside as a worm or a caterpillar and he chewed his way out after he ate all the kernel out of inside the nut,” Haley said.

Haley said if you see the signs, report it to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to help get rid of the risk for our state’s pecan production.