New Mexico leans on outdoor recreation for economic recovery

Created: December 28, 2020 11:39 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are hoping an appetite for outdoor recreation during the coronavirus pandemic will help the state’s economy recover.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division requested more funding for outdoor programs and support initiatives to be considered during the next legislative session scheduled to begin in January.
The division requested more than $3 million to fund its Great New Mexico Trails Package, which would provide funding to groups with plans to develop and maintain hiking trails statewide.
The division also requested about $1 million for the Outdoor Equity Fund to give funding to youth programs that center on outdoor recreation.
