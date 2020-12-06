New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds

New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds

The Associated Press
Created: December 06, 2020 10:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Human Services Department has been appropriated $5 million by the state Legislature to provide emergency financial assistance to low income state residents who didn’t get a federal COVID-19 tax relief economic impact payment.

The Human Services Department has partnered with the Taxation and Revenue Department to disburse the funds to New Mexican families.

It will be a one-time payment of up to $750 for eligible New Mexico households, depending on the number of eligible applicants.

State residents must submit their information via an online portal by Dec. 11 to determine if they qualify.

The Human Services and Taxation and Revenue departments are working to ensure this appropriation is distributed prior to a Dec. 28 deadline.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases
Man shot after pointing a gun at authorities in New Mexico
Man shot after pointing a gun at authorities in New Mexico
Roadrunner Food Bank adds additional distribution events to meet growing demand
Roadrunner Food Bank adds additional distribution events to meet growing demand
Nob Hill sparkles for Route 66 Shop & Glow
Nob Hill sparkles for Route 66 Shop & Glow
New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds
New Mexico legislative bill to provide $5M in relief funds