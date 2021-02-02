New Mexico legislators seek policing, cannabis reforms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico legislators seek policing, cannabis reforms

New Mexico legislators seek policing, cannabis reforms

The Associated Press
Created: February 02, 2021 06:47 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate is wading into ambitious reform proposals that would rein in the use of deadly force by police, expand cannabis sales, provide free college tuition and criminalize threats against public officials.

More than 150 bills were introduced as the state Senate on Monday held a rare floor session amid the pandemic and a spate of virus infections at the Capitol.

They included a bill from Democratic state Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque that would establish statewide standards for the use of force by police officers and require training on so-called de-escalation tactics.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
1 hate group operating in New Mexico, Southern Poverty Law Center says
1 hate group operating in New Mexico, Southern Poverty Law Center says
As Topgolf prepares for grand opening, other entertainment venues remain closed
As Topgolf prepares for grand opening, other entertainment venues remain closed
Courts grant more than 200 criminal expungements thanks to new state law
Courts grant more than 200 criminal expungements thanks to new state law
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 487 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 487 additional COVID-19 cases