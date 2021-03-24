New Mexico Legislature assigns $1B in federal relief funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature is asserting its budgetary authority over $1.6 billion in new federal aid that dwarfs year-to-year spending adjustments, setting an agenda for economic recovery that Gov. Lujan Grisham can challenge only with her veto pen.

Legislators want to replenish the state’s unemployment fund, bail out public museums and historic sites and endow the state’s lottery scholarship with $100 million.