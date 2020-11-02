New Mexico likely to break voter turnout record

"When you mailed in your absentee ballot, it got sent to the clerk's office at the warehouse," Stover said. "We have an Absentee Board that opens the outer and inner envelope, and we check the ballot. Then it goes to a locked room in a caged room. It's registered in there until it is counted Tuesday night. We have processed all of our absentee ballots."

People who have not returned their absentee ballot can still drop it off at a polling location. It needs to be in before 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

Stover predicts she will be able to begin releasing results by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"As the results come in and the ballots get tabulated, we will release them," she said.