New Mexico likely to break voter turnout record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is on pace to break a voter turnout record.
If more than 200,000 New Mexicans vote on Election Day, the record set in the 2008 presidential election will be broken.
As of Monday, more than 770,000 New Mexicans voted either in-person or by absentee ballot. That's about 58% of all registered voters in the state.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said her team should have a large number of absentee ballots registered by the end of the day.
"When you mailed in your absentee ballot, it got sent to the clerk's office at the warehouse," Stover said. "We have an Absentee Board that opens the outer and inner envelope, and we check the ballot. Then it goes to a locked room in a caged room. It's registered in there until it is counted Tuesday night. We have processed all of our absentee ballots."
People who have not returned their absentee ballot can still drop it off at a polling location. It needs to be in before 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.
Stover predicts she will be able to begin releasing results by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"As the results come in and the ballots get tabulated, we will release them," she said.
