New Mexico lowers state flags to honor shooting victims | KOB 4
The Associated Press
August 06, 2019 08:49 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - All New Mexico flags will fly at half-staff to honor the victims of the weekend's two deadly mass shootings.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Monday for a mourning period for the 31 people killed in shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Grisham is calling for state flags to stay lowered through sundown Wednesday.

The Democratic governor also vowed to continue pushing for gun safety measures.

Authorities in El Paso, which is a short distance from the New Mexico-Texas border, announced Monday the deaths of two more shooting victims. The news brings the total number of those killed to 22.

Meanwhile, police say a gunman killed nine people in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, including his sister.
    

Updated: August 06, 2019 08:49 AM
Created: August 06, 2019 06:35 AM

