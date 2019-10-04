New Mexico man convicted of machete robbery gets 9 years | KOB 4
New Mexico man convicted of machete robbery gets 9 years

The Associated Press
October 04, 2019 10:51 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man convicted of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant with a machete in 2017 has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
    
The Alamogordo Daily News reports Adam Liges of Alamogordo was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
    
According to court documents, Liges and another man robbed an Alamogordo KFC while one used "a large machete with a sharp blade."
    
A witness later told police that the man with the machete had an oval-shaped tattoo related to the San Francisco 49ers NFL team on his right bicep.
    
Alamogordo detectives learned of Liges' identity through Facebook by spotting his tattoo.

Created: October 04, 2019 10:51 AM

