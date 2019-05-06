NM man could spend life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Royce Wade Lander of Continental Divide, New Mexico, was convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Randall County records show the 32-year-old Lander remains jailed pending sentencing in Amarillo.

Investigators say Lander last May 31 picked the girl up at a truck stop near Amarillo as she sought a ride into the city. Lander, who had knife, drove them to New Mexico and sexually assaulted her.