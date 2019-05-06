NM man could spend life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl | KOB 4
NM man could spend life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

The Associated Press
May 06, 2019 03:10 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a New Mexico man faces up to life in federal prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he picked up in Texas as she sought a lift.

Royce Wade Lander of Continental Divide, New Mexico, was convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Randall County records show the 32-year-old Lander remains jailed pending sentencing in Amarillo.

Investigators say Lander last May 31 picked the girl up at a truck stop near Amarillo as she sought a ride into the city. Lander, who had knife, drove them to New Mexico and sexually assaulted her.

She escaped in Milan, New Mexico. A trucker gave her a ride to Sayre, Oklahoma, where she contacted police.

Lander was arrested last July in St. Michaels, Arizona.

The Associated Press


Updated: May 06, 2019 03:10 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 03:05 PM

