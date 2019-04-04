New Mexico man describes abuse in trial against ex-priest | KOB 4
New Mexico man describes abuse in trial against ex-priest

The Associated Press, Chris Ramirez
April 04, 2019 04:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man has testified in federal court that a fugitive priest who was returned to the United States last year from Morocco made inappropriate physical contact with him as many as 100 times when he was a child.

The man testified Thursday during a jury trial in Santa Fe.

Arthur Perrault has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact amid accusations he sexually abused the witness at Kirtland Air Force Base and Santa Fe National Cemetery — which fall under federal jurisdiction. The man says Perrault also abused him at an Albuquerque amusement park and church rectory.

Perrault has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney questioned the witness' decision to come forward with claims against Perrault after media reports emerged of other abuse accusations against the priest.

The judge and jury listened as a psychologist testified about how common it is that children, especially boys, do not report sexual abuse until they are in adulthood and have the ability to process what happened to them.    

The Associated Press, Chris Ramirez


Updated: April 04, 2019 04:40 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 02:21 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

