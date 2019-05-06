New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 22-year-old New Mexico man was one of the 41 people killed on board a plane that burst into flames at an airport in Moscow Monday.
Jeremy Brooks had just arrived in Russia to start a job as a fishing guide for the summer, according to his boss from The Reel Life in Santa Fe, Ivan Valdez.
Valdez said Brooks had worked at his shop since he was just 16.
Investigators say the Russian plane burst into flames while making an emergency landing. 41 of the 78 people on board were killed.
Russian news media outlets say the pilot had reported losing radio communications due to a lightning strike.
Investigators have recovered both recording devices from the plane's wreckage in order to determine exactly what happened.
