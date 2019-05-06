New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash

New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash Photo: Russian Investigative Committee

Marian Camacho
May 06, 2019 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 22-year-old New Mexico man was one of the 41 people killed on board a plane that burst into flames at an airport in Moscow Monday.

Advertisement

Jeremy Brooks had just arrived in Russia to start a job as a fishing guide for the summer, according to his boss from The Reel Life in Santa Fe, Ivan Valdez.

Valdez said Brooks had worked at his shop since he was just 16.

Investigators say the Russian plane burst into flames while making an emergency landing. 41 of the 78 people on board were killed.

Russian news media outlets say the pilot had reported losing radio communications due to a lightning strike.

Investigators have recovered both recording devices from the plane's wreckage in order to determine exactly what happened.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 06, 2019 12:33 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 12:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
Advertisement




New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Museum offers specialized glasses for people with color blindness
Museum offers specialized glasses for people with color blindness