New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI
February 08, 2019 01:01 PM
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a 43-year-old New Mexico man has been sentenced on his sixth drunken driving offense.
Andrea Reeb - the top prosecutor for a district that includes Clovis in eastern New Mexico's Curry County - says Gerardo Vasquez was sentenced to two and a half years on the third-degree felony.
He also was sentenced on the misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.
Vasquez was found guilty by a jury in November.
The district attorney says Vasquez's fifth DUI conviction came in 2012.
She announced Vasquez's sentencing Thursday.
